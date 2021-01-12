3 Men Abuse 60-Year-Old, Attack Cop On Being Arrested In Mumbai: Police

Two of the men managed to escape while one was caught, the police said. (Representational)

A police constable was allegedly beaten up by three people on Monday when he tried to stop them from abusing a 60-year-old woman in Powai area of Mumbai, Maharashtra, an official said.

The three men were on a motorcycle, which came in contact with a car being driven by a 60-year-old woman, he said.

"They started abusing the woman and when constable Nitin Khairmode arrived at the scene, the trio misbehaved with him as well. He, however, handcuffed them and was taking them to the police station when they attacked him on the face and neck," the official said.

Two of the men managed to escape while one of them was caught, he added. A case has been registered, the police said.