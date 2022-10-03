27-Year-Old Man Dies While Playing Garba In Mumbai: Report

The Mulund Police in Mumbai has registered the matter under Accidental Death Report. (Representational)

A young man in Mumbai died on Saturday after experiencing chest pain while playing Garba, news agency ANI reported.

While playing Garba, the man fell down after experiencing chest pain. He was admitted to a nearby hospital, where the doctor declared him dead.

The person was identified as 27-year-old Rishabh. He was a resident of Dombivili West. He worked at a private company

The Mulund Police has registered the matter under Accidental Death Report (ADR) and has started the investigation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)