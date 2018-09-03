25-Year-Old Woman Gang Raped In Maharashtra's Thane

The duo raped her on several occasions between June 17 and August 30. (Representational)

A 25-year-old housewife from Nallasopara in Palghar district was allegedly raped by two men over the last 45 days, the police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Vibas Kar and his friend Sajid live in neighbourhood of the woman in the township, around 41 kms from Thane.

According to police, Vibas Kar allegedly entered the house of the woman on June 17 when her husband and children were away and raped her.

He threatened to kill her husband and children if she resisted him, a police official said.

Later, Vibas Kar again sexually assaulted the woman and also roped in Sajid.

The duo raped her on several occasions between June 17 and August 30, the official said.

The woman finally confided in her husband who lodged an FIR with the Valiv Police last evening.

Vibas Kar and Sajid have been booked under various sections of the IPC, including punishment for rape, the police official said.