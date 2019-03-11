25 IIT Bombay Students Fall Ill After Eating Sweets From Hostel Mess

An inspection was carried out at IIT-Bombay campus hostel mess where the sweets were made.

Twenty-five students fell ill after eating sweets at the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay campus in suburban Powai, officials said on Monday.

Soon after the incident, they were given medical treatment at the hospital in the institute's campus and were all discharged, an IIT-B public relations officer said.

The students of H-10 Hostel in the campus on Saturday complained of giddiness after eating sweets following which they were taken to a hospital, an official said.

He said samples of the sweets they consumed have been sent for laboratory analysis, adding that the cause of the food poisoning is yet to be ascertained.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation team visited the IIT-B campus after the incident and carried out an inspection of the mess where the sweets were prepared.

The mess will remain closed till Tuesday as part of sanitisation works, an official said.