2 Mumbai Hospitals Begin Phase 2, 3 Trials Of Oxford Covishield Vaccine For COVID-19: Report

Both medical facilities in Mumbai will be conducting the covid vaccine trials on 100 volunteers each

The civic-run King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Mumbai today began phase II and III trials of the Oxford Covishield vaccine for COVID-19, an official said.

The hospital, located in Parel area, on Tuesday got the approval of the Maharashtra ethics committee for conducting the vaccine trials.

King Edward Memorial Hospital Dean Dr Hemant Deshmukh told news agency Press Trust of India that the hospital has started screening volunteers for the trials.

The medical facility will be conducting the trials on 100 volunteers, he said.

The Mumbai-based BYL Nair Hospital, another facility run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, has also received approval for conducting trials of the vaccine.

Both the King Edward Memorial Hospital and BYL Nair Hospital will be conducting the trials collectively on over 200 volunteers, sources told news agency PTI.

As part of the trials, volunteers who are found negative for coronavirus in both RT-PCR and antigen tests will be given the vaccine, they said.

Trials of the Oxford vaccine candidate are being conducted in Pune as well.

The Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) has partnered with British-Swedish pharma company AstraZeneca for manufacturing the COVID-19 vaccine candidate, being developed by the University of Oxford, UK.



