Two suspicious-looking devices which appeared to be crude bombs were found during the excavation work for a Metro line outside the Mumbai Central Station on Wednesday evening, the police said.The bombs were spotted by some workers who alerted a police constable, an official said. A dog squad, a unit of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, and a team of Nagpada police rushed to the spot, he said.The devices, suspected to be old and unused crude bombs, were sent to the Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory for examination, he said.