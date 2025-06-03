Mumbai Metro, Monorail To Get EV Battery Swap Facility At 31 Locations

In a major push towards clean mobility, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) has joined hands with Honda Power Pack Energy India Pvt Ltd to launch a battery-swapping network across Mumbai's metro and monorail stations.

The move makes Mumbai one of the first Indian cities to embed electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure into its public transport system.

As part of the initiative, 31 battery-swapping stations will be installed - 25 along the metro Lines, and six at monorail stops - with the aim of easing electric vehicle adoption among two- and three-wheeler users, especially delivery agents and fleet operators.

The first such 'E:swap' centre has already been commissioned at Dahisar East metro station.

The project is the first large-scale rollout under MMMOCL's newly adopted EV policy, approved in its 29th board meeting chaired by MMRDA Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee.

Honda's 'E:swap' technology allows EV users to replace depleted batteries with fully charged units in under two minutes, tackling key hurdles like charging time and range anxiety.

"This collaboration with Honda marks a significant stride in our mission to create a sustainable, low-emission urban ecosystem," Mr Mukherjee said. "We're rapidly expanding this network across the city."

The stations will be established at key locations including Gundavali, Jogeshwari East, Goregaon East, Malad West, Andheri West, Dahisar East, Borivali West and major monorail points like Wadala and Chembur.

All installations will follow safety and environmental protocols.

According to MMMOCL, the project will generate an estimated Rs 30 lakh in non-fare box revenue, contributing to the agency's financial sustainability.