Honda Announces Battery Swap Service For EVs In India

Honda plans to have a total of 500 battery swapping stations in three cities of India by March 2026

With the unveil of Honda Activa e: for India, the company also announced the start of Honda's battery swapping service called the Honda e:Swap. The battery swapping service will be taken care of by the Honda Power Pack Energy India Private Limited (HEID), a subsidiary of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. The Honda Activa e: will get two 1.5 kWh batteries, which are removable. And that will be the only power source for the scooter. The Activa e: will be launched in Bengaluru in February 2025 and in Delhi and Mumbai from April 2025.

Users can access the battery swap stations by registering membership on HEID's mobile app in conjunction with the purchase of the electric scooter. HEID will start its battery swap service for two-wheeler in Delhi NCR and Mumbai in April 2025. This will enable HEID to offer battery swap services to more customers across three major cities in India. HEID will continuously expand the number of stations to meet the growing number of users with 250 battery swapping stations in Bangalore, 150 in Delhi and 100 in Mumbai by March 2026.

President & CMD, Honda Power Pack Energy India, Takuya Taniguchi said "HEID would focus on three actions, which are continuously expanding its battery swap network, ensuring the reliable service with a highly integrated system monitoring every unique battery and exchanger, and supporting customers to ensure superior battery swap experience. HEID contributes toward the realization of carbon neutrality and greener future of India by pursuing the penetration of battery swap solution".

In November 2021, HEID was established to begin battery swap service in India starting with electric auto rickshaws. HEID's battery swap service enables its users to Swap their discharged batteries (Honda Mobile Power Pack e:) with fully charged ones at their nearest Battery Swapping Stations. The use of this service significantly reduces the initial cost to purchase EV due to ownership of battery by HEID, as well as reduces concern about range anxiety and running out of batteries. To ensure the expansion of the business, HEID raised funding in August 2024, which provided the additional Rs. 2.2 billion required for such business expansion.