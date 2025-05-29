Suzuki e-Access vs Honda Activa e: Specifications Comparison

The Suzuki e-Access is all set to be launched in India in the coming days and it is poised to take on rivals like the TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak and the relatively new Honda Activa e: Now, the Honda Activa e: and the Suzuki e-Access are the first electric scooters for India from the respective legacy manufacturers and both are late entrants in India's electric scooter segment and have their work cut out against rivals models. We take a look at how the e-Access and the Activa e: stack up against each other on paper.

Suzuki e-Access vs Honda Activa e: Specifications

Both scooters are family-oriented scooters and are not overly sporty. Starting with the Activa e:, it is powered by a 6 kW motor and gets two swappable batteries of 1.5 kWh, offering a claimed range of 102 km on a single charge. The motor on the Activa e: makes peak power of 6 kW and peak torque of 22 Nm. There is no provision to charge the depleted batteries on the Activa e: On the other hand, the Suzuki e-Access gets a 3.072 kWh LFP battery, which offers a claimed IDC range of 95 km and the motor makes 4.1 kW and 15 Nm. The Activa e: has a top speed of 80 kmph while the e-Access has a top speed of 71 kmph. There isn't much of a difference when it comes to the range and top speed of both scooters.

Suzuki e-Access vs Honda Activa e: Dimensions

The Suzuki e-Access weighs 122 kg, has a seat height of 765 mm and ground clearance of 160 mm. On the other hand, the Activa e: is 3 kg lighter and has a ground clearance of 171 mm, which is 11 mm more than that of the e-Access. The seat height on the Activa e: is unofficially 766 mm, more or less the same as the e-Access. Now the e-Access has a decent underseat storage area but the Activa e: doesn't have any because of the swappable batteries.

Suzuki e-Access vs Honda Activa e: Features

In terms of features, the e-Access full LED lighting, 12-inch alloy wheels at both ends, a seat height of 765 mm, and a kerb weight of 122 kg. The scooter gets a disc brake up front and a drum brake at the rear. There is a 4.2-inch TFT LCD console along with Bluetooth/app connectivity, three riding modes and a USB charging port as well. The Honda Activa e: gets a 7-inch TFT screen along with optional Honda Road Sync App connectivity, three riding modes, a reverse mode and full LED lighting.

Suzuki e-Access vs Honda Activa e: Charging

This is where both scooters operate very differently. Using the portable charger, the Suzuki e-Access can be charged to 80 per cent in 4 hours and 30 minutes, and to 100 per cent in 6 hours and 42 minutes. The DC fast charger significantly reduces downtime, achieving 80 per cent in just 1 hour and 12 minutes, and a full charge in 2 hours and 12 minutes.

On the other hand, Honda offers battery as a subscription on the Activa e: since it doesn't get chargeable batteries, only swappable batteries. The basic plan comes at a monthly rental of Rs. 1,999+GST, allowing 35 kWh of energy. This is ideal for riders who use the e-scooter for 40 kilometres or less in a day. The advanced plan is suitable for those who ride up to 100 km a day. The monthly rental for advance plan is Rs. 3,599+GST for 87 kWh.

Suzuki e-Access vs Honda Activa e: Prices

The Honda Activa e: is offered in two variants - Standard and Road Sync. The former is priced at Rs. 1.17 lakh while the latter is priced at Rs. 1.52 lakh (ex-showroom). Prices for the Suzuki e-Access are yet to be revealed.