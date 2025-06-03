Honda Two-Wheelers Records 5.5 Percent YoY Decline In May'25

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India announced its sales figures for May 2025. The company's total sales for May'25 stood at 4,65,115 units. This includes domestic sales of 4,17,256 units and 47,859 units of exports. The brand's FY26 (April'25 - May '25) total sales stand at 9,45,979 units. This includes domestic sales of 8,40,155 units and 1,05,824 units of exports.

The data interprets that Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has suffered a 7.40 percent decline in domestic sales in May'25. However, the export witnesses a 14.34 percent increase.

If we take into account the MoM sales, HMSI witnesses a 1.34 percent decline in the domestic sales compared to April 2025. Honda sold 4,22,931 units, which now stand at 4,17,256 units. Also, there is a 17.43 percent decline in exports, as it exported a total of 57,965 units in April 2025, while the export figures for May 2025 stand at 47,859 units.

Though the brand has recorded a considerable amount of sales and export decline, it has achieved a significant milestone in May. Honda reached a significant milestone by producing its 500 millionth motorcycle globally, marking 76 years since the company's first mass-produced motorcycle, the Dream D-Type, was launched in 1949. Moreover, HMSI announced the expansion of its production capacity by adding a new production line at its Vithalapur plant in India.

Honda CB750 Hornet

Also, HMSI strengthened its BigWing portfolio with the launch of several all-new premium motorcycles. The company introduced the all-new Rebel 500, X-ADV, CB750 Hornet, CB1000 Hornet SP, and the flagship 50th Anniversary edition of the Gold Wing Tour. Moreover, the E-Clutch versions of CB650R and CBR650R are also now on sale in India.