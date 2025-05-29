Water Metro In Mumbai, Other Places Soon? What Head Of Kochi Project Said

The Water Metro in Kochi has been successful and the Centre is now planning to start the ferry transportation system in 21 other places, the project's Managing Director Loknath Behera has said.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV on Thursday, Mr Behera said the places where the system is likely to be introduced include Goa, Ahmedabad, Srinagar, Lakshadweep and Guwahati, and a feasibility study in Mumbai has already been completed.

Mr Behera, who is the Managing Director of Kochi Water Metro, said the system is cheaper and more sustainable than other means of transportation.

"It also causes very little pollution and is much cheaper than Metro rail projects. Kochi Metro has 20 electric boats as of now, and our target is to increase the fleet to 78. Building the boats takes some time and they are being manufactured by the Cochin Shipyard," he said.

"The Union Shipping ministry wants to start Water Metro projects, on the lines of the Metro Railway, at 21 places in the country. We have completed the feasibility study in Mumbai and similar studies are being undertaken in the other places, including Goa, Ahmedabad and Guwahati," he added.

The Kochi Water Metro began operations in April 2023 and has ferried over 40 lakh people in two years.

"Our boats are always full. People are enjoying using them... Launching the service in other places will have its challenges, but that is what the feasibility study is for. The state governments will also have to be involved. You may see Kochi-like Water Metro services in other places in three to four years," he said.