India's First Water Metro To be Inaugurated In Kochi On Tuesday: 5 Points

The long-awaited project will provide connectivity, and a safe and affordable travel experience for people in and around Kochi. The Water Metro will also help in boosting tourism.

According to BQ Prime, the Water Metro will connect 10 islands surrounding and within the port city. The two terminals will be High Court-Vypin and Vyttila-Kakkanad.

The price slots have been devised keeping in mind the convenience of the commuters. It will start from Rs 20 and go up to Rs 40 for a trip. Regular commuters will be able to get travel passes - weekly for Rs 180, monthly for Rs 600 and quarterly for Rs 1,500, the outlet further said. The tickets can be purchased at the ticket windows located at the terminals as well as through a mobile QR code.

The Kochi Water Metro Project has been implemented at a cost of Rs 1,137 crore with the financial assistance of German Bank, KFW. The Cochin Shipyard Limited is the manufacturer of the metro project.