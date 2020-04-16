2 Bodies Recovered, 1 Still Missing After Boat Capsizes In Mumbai

Police earlier registered a case against boat operator for violating lockdown norms (Representational)

Bodies of two out of the three persons who went missing after their boat capsized off Madh Jetty in Mumbai have been found, police said on Thursday.

The boat carrying seven persons from Dhondipada jetty in Madh to Versova jetty in Andheri turned turtle in the early hours of Wednesday.

While four persons were rescued, three went missing. Bodies of two missing persons were found at Devachi Wadi near Versova jetty late Wednesday night and sent to Cooper Hospital for postmortem, a police official said, adding that search was underway for the third victim.

The victims were yet to be identified, he said.

Police earlier registered a case against the boat operator for violating lockdown norms and not taking any precautions or providing life jackets to those on the boat.