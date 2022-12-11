17-Year-Old Mumbai Boy Detained For Allegedly Raping Minor: Cops

Further investigation into the case is underway.

A 17-year-old boy was detained on Saturday for allegedly raping a girl of the same age in Mumbai.

According to the police, the accused and the victim lived in the same society and knew other.

"The accused raped the girl several times by threatening to circulate her intimate pictures," stated the police.

"The accused has been sent to a juvenile home," the police stated further.

