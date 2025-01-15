17-Year-Old Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman At Knifepoint In Mumbai

In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old minor raped a woman at knifepoint in the Mankhurd area of Mumbai.

The incident happened on Monday when the woman was alone at home with her two children, said Mumbai police.

"Police has taken the minor accused into custody, further investigation is underway," Mumbai Police said.

In December, a 54-year-old cook was arrested for allegedly killing two minor sisters, aged 9 and 8, after sexually assaulting them in Maharashtra's Pune, police said.

According to officials, the accused, who worked as a cook at a local hotel, was a neighbour of the victims and known to their family.

According to Pune Superintendent of Police (Rural) Pankaj Deshmukh, the girls were playing near their home when they went missing, prompting a search operation.

Later, the bodies of the girls were found inside a water drum near their house.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)