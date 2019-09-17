12-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Stabs Tuition Teacher To Death In Mumbai

The boy has been apprehended. (Representational)

A 12-year-old boy allegedly stabbed his tuition teacher to death after a fight between her and his mother in Mumbai's suburban Govandi.

The incident took place in Shivajinagar area on Monday evening, the police said. The victim was identified as 30-year-old Ayesha Aslam Husuyae.

Ayesha Husuyae gave tuition to the boy at her house, a police official said.

On Monday, the boy's mother wanted to borrow money from her for some household purchases; but the tuition teacher refused, the official said.

It led to a heated fight between the two women in the boy's presence.

The boy allegedly picked up a knife which was lying in the house and stabbed Ayesha Husuyae.

She was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead.

The boy has been apprehended. A case of murder has been registered at Shivajinagar police station and further probe is on, the official said.

