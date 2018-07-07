1 Dead, Over 100 Rescued From Chinchoti Waterfall After Rains Lash Mumbai

The waterfall is a popular destination among tourists during the monsoon.

One person died today and a rescue operation was on for 12 others stranded at Chinchoti waterfall in Vasai in neighbouring Palghar district, police said.

About 100 others had been rescued by teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Fire Brigade and local police who were currently engaged in rescue operations, an official said.

The waterfall, a popular destination among tourists during the monsoon, is situated in Tungareshwar forest, over 70 kilometres from here.

"The area is witnessing continuous rainfall since morning which led to these people getting stranded and it is also hampering rescue operations," the official informed.

He said that a team of the 5 Battalion of the NDRF, stationed at Andheri in Mumbai, was provided a "green corridor" by the traffic police to get to the site of operations near Vasai quickly.