UP Cop, Carrying Bounty For Stealing Money Seized During Raid, Surrenders

The UP government had announced Rs 25,000 bounty on Laxmi Chauhan. (Representational)

Hours after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a bounty of Rs 25,000 on a police inspector on the run, she surrendered in a court in Meerut.

The UP government announced the bounty on Laxmi Chauhan, who had been on the run after being accused of embezzling Rs 70.2 lakh recovered during a raid.

Along with Laxmi Chauhan, a reward of Rs 25,000 each was also announced for six other cops on her team.

Laxmi Chauhan was suspended in October after she raided the CMS Info-System company that was entrusted with the job of filling up ATMs of banks.

During the raid, Laxmi Chauhan and her team took away Rs 70.2 lakh from the amount that had been recovered. CCTV footage showed her keeping the bag in another car.

The Inspector and the team were suspended, but all of them fled before they could be arrested.

Laxmi Singh Chauhan, through her lawyers, applied for anticipatory bail in the high court, but the same was rejected. The court also ordered attachment of the properties of the accused.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.