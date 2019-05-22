Beaten For Dowry, Wife Of IPS Officer Approaches To Police, Case Filed

Namrata Singh told police that the last time she was physically abused was at their Gurugram home.

A 32-year-old woman, with her swollen eyes approached the Meerut police to file a case against her husband, alleging that she was regularly being beaten like "animals" by him for the past few years on pretext of dowry.

On May 17, Namrata Singh approached the police with swollen eyes and face. The victim has alleged that her husband, posted in Delhi, has been regularly beating her up over the past few years. She also accused him of demanding dowry.

Senior police officer Prashat Kumar, told IANS: "The woman was brutally beaten so we have registered a case at a local police station and investigations are underway."

The accused Amit Nigam and his wife Namrata Singh, are the residents of Meerut. Mr Nigam is currently posted as Assistant Commandant in sixth Nagaland Armed Police Battalion (NAP) and is currently deployed in Delhi.

A separate report about the case would be send to the Nagaland government, the parent cadre of the accused, informed sources added.

Ms Singh told the police that the last time she was physically abused was at their Gurugram home, when she was "physically tortured for hours at a stretch". Following which she left the house and returned to her parents home in Meerut.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019