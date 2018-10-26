Bar Association Cancels Membership of Woman Lawyer For Reckless Driving

The woman claimed she is being threatened by the BJP councillor's men to take back her complaint

The Meerut Bar Association on Thursday cancelled membership of a woman advocate, who landed in a controversy after she drove her car rashly hitting at least four vehicles in Meerut.

On Wednesday, Dipti Chaudhary was charged with rash and negligent driving and misbehaving in a public place. She was sent to the district hospital for medical examination, police said.

She was produced before a court in Meerut on Thursday which granted her bail on depositing Rs 20,000.

According to police, Ms Chaudhary was under the influence of alcohol when she drove her hatchback mindlessly from Kutchery to Boundary Road, hitting two other cars and as many motorcycles on Wednesday.

They said when Ms Chaudhary was taken to the Lalkurti police station, she misbehaved there as well alleging that the police inspector was acting on orders from the BJP.

Chairman of the Bar Association Praveen Kumar said several complaints about Ms Chaudhary's behaviour were received in the past as well.

On October 20, Ms Chaudhary had filed a complaint against BJP councillor Manish Chaudhary alleging that he had thrashed her and her police sub-inspector friend at a restaurant the previous day.

Manish Chaudhary was arrested on October 20, the police said.

Circle Officer at Daurala Pankaj Kumar Singh had said the trigger for the October 19 incident was the woman expressing displeasure over not getting their order on time.

She allegedly threw away the food when it was finally served.

Ms Chaudhary had alleged that she was harassed and beaten up by the BJP councillor, police had said.



