1 Dead After Speeding Thar Runs Over Men Sitting Near Bonfire In Meerut

One person died and two were critically injured when a speeding SUV ran over them while they were warming themselves by a bonfire on the roadside in Meerut district on Sunday night, police said.

The incident occurred in the Sureer area of Mathura district on Sunday night, when seven to eight men were sitting around a bonfire on the Nauhjheel-Mant road. A speeding Thar came at that moment and ran over them, according to the police.

Some people managed to jump away and escape but three men could not move in time and were hit by the SUV. They received serious injuries and were immediately taken to the hospital, the police said.

Banwari alias Benami (45), Shashi Kumar, and Rajendra Singh sustained serious injuries. Banwari succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

Shashi Kumar has been admitted to the district hospital, while Rajendra Singh is undergoing treatment at a local government hospital, the police said.

Villagers tried to apprehend the occupants of the SUV but the driver sped away, the police said, adding that efforts are on to trace the culprits.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)