Three Men Who Tried To Run SUV Over Noida Cops Arrested

Three men, who had allegedly tried to run over two Noida policemen with their SUV, have been arrested and charged with attempt to murder, an officer said.

Police have also impounded the SUV, a Mahindra Thar, which was used during the alleged crime near Morna police outpost on June 8, police said.

"A police sub-inspector and a head constable were standing near the police post when the young men in the SUV arrived there and asked the duo for directions to a location. When the police personnel said they were unaware of it, the accused hurled expletives at them and hit them with their car, leading to injuries to both the personnel and fled the scene," a police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that following the attack on the sub-inspector and the head constable, a case was registered at Sector 49 police station on Friday.

"Those held have been identified as Nitesh Gupta (22), Tushar Kalra (20) and Naveen Awana (21). While Gupta and Kalra live in the city's Sector 41, Awana stays in Sector 108," the spokesperson said.

The FIR has been lodged under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace). If convicted under IPC section 307, the punishment can include life imprisonment or imprisonment for up to 10 years, along with a fine, the official said.

Further legal proceedings in the case are underway, police said.

