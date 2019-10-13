Man Allegedly Beaten To Death After His Bike Hits Teenager In Meerut

A man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of villagers after a bike accident in Meerut

A man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of villagers after a motorcycle that he was riding hit a teenager in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, sources said. Two more men who were on the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and are in a critical condition, sources said.

Four people have been arrested, the police said.

Tension broke out in the town after the villagers surrounded the police station and asked the policemen to free the four men.

More details are awaited.

