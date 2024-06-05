On Camera, UP Man Shot Dead At Point-Blank In Front Of Children

Video of the incident is in wide circulation on social media.

A man was shot dead in front of his three minor children in Uttar Pradesh yesterday at a club, the police said.

Arshad had gone to the club in Meerut for a swim with his two daughters and a son - all minors - late last evening when he was shot dead at point-blank range by Bilal.

Video shows Arshad talking to a man at the crowded club when Bilal sneaks in and shoots him in the head from a close range.

His three children rushed to him crying as he fell to the ground after being shot by Bilal, the video shows. He was taken to hospital but was declared brought dead by doctors.

Police said Bilal and Arshad had a heated argument over money a few days ago. "Several criminal cases were registered against both of them," they said.

Officials said a case has been registered and a search is on to trace Bilal who is on the run.