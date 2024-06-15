RSS Leader's U-Turn After 'Stopped At 240' Dig At BJP Sparks Row

The RSS has denied any rift with the BJP.

After his controversial statement on the BJP's performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, RSS leader Indresh Kumar attempted to clarify his remarks by saying the polls show that those who opposed Lord Ram have been defeated while those who set the goal of restoring Lord Ram's glory are in power.

Mr Kumar had sparked a row yesterday by stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was restricted to 240 seats, well below the majority mark, in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls due to its "arrogance". Speaking at an event near Jaipur on Thursday, Mr Kumar said, "The party which did bhakti of Lord Ram and became arrogant was stopped at 240; however, it became the biggest party."

"And those who had no faith in Ram were stopped at 234," he said, referring to the INDIA bloc. "See the 'Vidhan' of Ram Rajya in democracy; those who did 'Bhakti' of Ram, but gradually turned arrogant, emerged as the biggest party; however, the vote and the power that they should have been given was stopped by God due to arrogance."

Mr Kumar's remarks sparked a row. The RSS leader sought to mitigate the damage by clarifying, "The mood of the country is very clear at present. Those who opposed Lord Ram are not in power; those who set the goal to respect Lord Ram are in power and the government has been formed for the third time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Mr Kumar's remarks follow RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement a few days ago. Mr Bhagwat had said that a true 'sevak' should serve people without arrogance and maintain dignity.

The RSS yesterday sought to quell the suggestions of a rift with the BJP and that Mohan Bhagwat's recent critical references related to the Lok Sabha polls were aimed at the ruling party, insisting that such claims are just speculation meant to create confusion.

"There is no rift between the RSS and the BJP," RSS sources said, amid assertions by a section of people, including opposition leaders, that Mr Bhagwat's remarks, including "true sevak is never arrogant," were a message to the BJP leadership following its below-par performance in the polls.

"There was not much difference in his (Mr Bhagwat's) speech from what he had given after the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Any address is bound to make a reference to an event as important as national elections. But it was misinterpreted and taken out of context to create confusion. His 'arrogance' remark was never directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi or any BJP leader," the sources said.

In his speech, Mr Bhagwat had on Monday expressed concern over peace eluding Manipur even after one year of conflict, criticised the common discourse during polls, and called for moving on instead of unnecessary discussion on the what and how of the elections after they were over and results were out.

Opposition leaders had seized on his remarks to take a swipe at the BJP and PM Modi. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh had said, "If not the 'one-third' Prime Minister's conscience or the repeated demands of the people of Manipur, perhaps Mr Bhagwat can prevail upon the former RSS office-bearer to go to Manipur."

Such claims by the opposition leaders are nothing but politics meant to spread confusion, the RSS sources said.



