Noida Metro To Start Services At 6 AM On June 16 For UPSC Candidates

UPSC Civil Services (prelims) examination will be held on June 16 at 9 am (forenoon session) and 2 pm (afternoon session).

Read Time: 2 mins
Noida:

Rides on the Noida-Greater Noida Metro will commence from 6 am on Sunday to facilitate candidates appearing for the UPSC civil services (prelims) examination, officials said.

Usually on Sundays, the services on the Aqua Line of the metro corridor between the twin cities begin at 8 am, according to its operator the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC).

"To facilitate the candidates appearing for the UPSC civil services (prelims) examination scheduled on June 16 (Sunday), the passenger's carriage services will start at 6 am instead of 8 am and run at an interval of 15 minutes on the Aqua Line," NMRC's Managing Director Lokesh M said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation also announced that services on its Phase III section will begin from 6 am on Sunday.

The Phase-III sections include trains running between Dilshad Garden-Shaheed Sthal, Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City, Mundka-Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Badarpur Border-Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh), Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar, Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden, and Dhansa Bus Stand-Dwarka.

The prestigious examination on June 16 begins at 9 am (forenoon session) and 2 pm (afternoon session) with entry to the venue closing 30 minutes before the commencement of the test, according to the UPSC website. 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

