On Camera, Car Runs Over Woman Employee Of Toll Plaza Near Meerut

A woman employee of the Kashi toll plaza on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway was run over by a car leaving her seriously injured after an argument.

According to the toll plaza manager, the fight began once the car's driver was asked to pay the toll. The man then misbehaved and drove over the staff member.

The incident took place on Monday evening.

"A car coming from Delhi misbehaved with our staff. Upon asking for the toll, the car drove over the staff member, injuring her severely. This is a serious incident and the administration should take proper action so that such incidents do not happen again." Anil Sharma, the manager of Kashi Toll Plaza told ANI.

A video of the incident captured on CCTV shows that the driver of the car talking to the woman before abruptly accelerating due to which the employee falls on the bonnet of the vehicle and slides off as it picks up speed.

The 32 year-old staff member was rushed to Subharti Hospital in Meerut with serious injuries.

A complaint has been filed and police is investigating, including reviewing the CCTV footage from the toll booth to identify the culprit.