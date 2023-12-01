Boy, 8, Killed After Being Hit By Speeding Car On Delhi-Meerut Expressway

The car driver fled from the spot with his vehicle after the accident, said police (Representational)

An eight-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a speeding car near Sikroda village under Masuri police station area of this district, police on Friday said. The child was hit by the speeding car on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway when he reached there this morning for playing from his village, they said.

The child, who lost his life in the accident, has been identified as eight-year-old Samadh of Sikroda village, police said.

The car driver fled from the spot with his vehicle after the accident, they said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Masuri, Naresh Kumar, told PTI that three other cars, which were going in the same lane, rammed into each other in a bid to save the child.

The vehicular traffic was affected on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway following the accident, police said.

