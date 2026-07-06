Fabindia Enters Premium Western Wear Market With Fabels

Fabindia, long known for its strong presence in ethnic and handcrafted apparel, is now stepping into a new territory with the launch of its premium western wear brand, Fabels. With this expansion, the company joins the list of Indian brands such as Libas (Gerua) and BIBA (BIBA NXT) that are tapping into the country's growing demand for contemporary fashion.

The approach points to a broader change in Indian retail fashion. Rather than stretching a single brand to fit every need, established players are turning to sub-brands to target distinct lifestyles and occasions at different price points.

Fables was created in response to changing consumer preferences while staying true to the craftsmanship and textile heritage that define the parent brand, Ajay Kapoor, President - Retail at Fabindia, said in a statement to Social Samosa.

"We have always had a western wear range, but we wanted to make it more visible and create a destination for customers looking for a contemporary western wardrobe," Kapoor said.

This launch arrives as India's apparel landscape continues to evolve. The market is projected to surpass $105 billion by 2029, led by western wear that's outpacing ethnic wear among younger consumers in cities. Fusion dressing is also emerging strongly, bringing Indian textiles into modern cuts and styles.

"The products remain deeply rooted in Indian textiles and craftsmanship. The difference lies in the silhouettes and how we present them," he added.

Despite the rise of quick commerce in fashion, physical retail continues to drive Fabindia's business. The company has, however, broadened its reach over the past 18 months by entering quick commerce, beginning with Blinkit and subsequently expanding to other platforms.

Fables is also being rolled out through an omnichannel lens. Rather than opening standalone stores immediately, the western wear label is being presented as a shop-in-shop within existing Fabindia stores.

One standalone store has been opened in Delhi NCR. Metro markets remain the immediate priority as the brand continues to refine the Fables format ahead of further expansion.