25-Year-Old Ludhiana Woman Serious After Acid Attack: Police

The woman has suffered burn injuries on the upper parts of her body and was rushed to a hospital, where her condition is stated to be serious, the police said

Ludhiana | | Updated: November 17, 2018 00:27 IST
The victim suffered burn injuries, the police said. (Representational)

Ludhiana: 

A 25-year-old woman, who was about to get married soon and had got engaged a few days back, is in a serious condition after unidentified men threw acid on her in the city, the police said today.

The incident took place around 8 pm on Thursday near the entrance of the woman's residence on Tibba road. She has suffered burn injuries on the upper parts of her body and was rushed to a hospital, where her condition is stated to be serious, the police said.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill said they had got vital clues in the case.

A search is on for the culprits who managed to escape after the incident, the commissioner said, adding that they were investigating the reason behind the attack. 

