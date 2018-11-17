25-Year-Old Ludhiana Woman Serious After Acid Attack: Police

The victim suffered burn injuries, the police said. (Representational)

A 25-year-old woman, who was about to get married soon and had got engaged a few days back, is in a serious condition after unidentified men threw acid on her in the city, the police said today.

The incident took place around 8 pm on Thursday near the entrance of the woman's residence on Tibba road. She has suffered burn injuries on the upper parts of her body and was rushed to a hospital, where her condition is stated to be serious, the police said.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill said they had got vital clues in the case.

A search is on for the culprits who managed to escape after the incident, the commissioner said, adding that they were investigating the reason behind the attack.

For more Ludhiana news, click here.