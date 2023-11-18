Ludhiana Man Shot At After Being Kidnapped In His Own Car For Ransom

Sambhav Jain is undergoing treatment at a local hospital (Representational)

A businessman was shot at after he was abducted by some unidentified assailants for ransom, police said on Saturday.

Sambhav Jain was kidnapped near his factory at around 8:30 pm on Friday, said Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sumit Sood.

When Sambhav Jain left from his factory in his car, a motorcycle rammed into his vehicle about one kilometer away, said police.

The moment Sambhav Jain came out of the car, four more men arrived and bundled him into the back seat of his car and took him along, police said.

The assailants demanded ransom from the Sambhav Jain's family, which informed the police.

When the accused sensed something "fishy", they shot Sambhav Jain in the thigh and left him near the Vishwakarma Chowk Road and fled away in his car, said police.

Sambhav Jain is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable.

The ACP further informed that a case against unidentified individuals was registered and further investigation was underway.

