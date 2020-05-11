'Denied' Free Ration, Daily Wager Hangs Self In Punjab's Ludhiana

Police say they never denied him free ration. (Representational image)

A 37-year-old daily wager committed suicide in Punjab''s Ludhiana as the authorities allegedly denied him free ration, a charge refuted by police.

Ajit Kumar, a migrant worker, hanged himself at his residence in Ludhiana's Rajiv Gandhi Colony on Saturday, said police.

While Kumar's wife alleged that he committed suicide after the authorities denied free ration, police refuted the charge and said the man was depressed as he was unemployed due the coronavirus lockdown.

Ration is being distributed through police stations to migrant labourers.

"My husband took this extreme step because the administration did not give him free ration," Kumar''s wife claimed.

There was no ration at home and the family was starving, she said, adding that her husband was rendered unemployed due to the lockdown.

His neighbours too said that the deceased has not been getting any ration for the past two weeks due to which he was depressed.They claimed that Kumar was insulted when he went to the police station to seek help on Saturday.

However, Focal Point Station House Officer Mohd Jamal termed the allegations baseless and said they never denied him free ration.

The deceased was depressed due to unemployment, he said.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)