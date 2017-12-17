Vaibhav Tiwari, Son Of Local BJP Leader, Shot Dead In Lucknow

The son of a BJP leader and former MLA was shot dead on Saturday night at the Kasmanda House in Lucknow, barely 300 metres from the Uttar Pradesh Legislature building and the state BJP office.Vaibhav Tiwari, 36, the son of former Domariyaganj MLA Prem Prakash Tiwari alias Jippy Tiwari, was called by some of his acquaintances from his residence at the Kasmanda House, Additional Director General of Police, Lucknow Zone, Abhay Prasad told the Press Trust of India.Following an altercation, Vaibhav was shot dead, he said.Jippy Tiwari was the BJP MLA from Domariyaganj in 1989, 1991 and 1993. Then in 2014 he went to the Samajwadi Party. In this year's Assembly elections, however, he campaigned for the BJP.Vaibhav was the only son of the former MLA and a local BJP leader said that he reportedly had a love marriage with a non-Brahmin girl.The police said that an investigation is going on.The Uttar Pradesh Legislature is currently in session.