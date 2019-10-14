UP Police Arrests 2 For Allegedly Duping Online Firm Amazon Worth Crores

Police arrested 2 men for allegedly duping online e-commerce company Amazon

Police arrested two men on Sunday for allegedly duping online e-commerce company Amazon worth crores of rupees, said Lucknow police.

The two accused have been identified as Rohit Soni and Rahul Singh Rathore and both are from Rajasthan.

"The investigative team of Amazon and their lawyer had said that a team of fraudsters was duping Amazon worth crores of rupees in the last 2-3 years. A case under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act has been initiated in the matter and investigation has started," senior police officer Kalanidhi Naithani said.

The police team recovered mobile phones alongwith 29 SIMs from the two accused.

"The accused used to rent accommodations in states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand among others and used to order high-end products. They would change the product with those of inferior quality and then cancell or return the bookings, leading to double losses to the company," he added.

The police team recovered mobile phones alongwith 29 SIMs from the two accused and also seized fake stickers of numerous high-end products such as smartwatches and mobiles which they would have used for fraud.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.