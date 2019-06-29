Teenager Allegedly Tortured By Cops In Lucknow, Probe Ordered

The Lucknow Police said they will probe the allegations and act against any guilty policemen

A probe has been ordered into allegations of torture of a teenage boy at a police outpost in Lucknow after he was apprehended on the suspicion of theft, the Lucknow Police said on Saturday.

The matter came to light when the boy's family contacted social workers. It has been alleged that the 14-year boy was picked up by the police on Thursday and taken to Telibagh outpost under PGI Police Station, after an FIR was filed on a complaint suspecting his involvement in an e-rickshaw theft.

The teenager, who also used to drive an e-rickshaw to help his father, a labourer, was tortured and pressured to confess that he had committed the crime, his family members alleged.

Pictures claiming to swelling and injuries on the boy's legs were shared on social media widely. "A probe has been ordered into the matter by SP, North," Lucknow Police tweeted on Saturday.

A senior police officer said action will be taken against any officer responsible after the probe report of the SP, North, Sukirti Madhav is submitted.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability