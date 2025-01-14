'No One Can Separate Me From God': Octogenarian Visiting Kumbh Since 1945

Millions took a dip at the Maha Kumbh 2025 on Tuesday, but an octogenarian woman who has attended the religious festival since 1945 was among the devotees that stood out.

Taramati, who hails from Jharkhand's Dhanbad, said she boarded a train at 10 pm and was in Prayagraj within 11-12 hours. The elderly lady, who travelled alone to the Kumbh, said no one can separate her from God, not even her own family. "When people ask my son why he lets me travel to the Kumbh alone, he says he can't do anything about it. He tells people she feels like going, toh nikal jaati hai (so she leaves)," she told NDTV.

The woman said she has an issue in one leg, but that does not stop her from undertaking the rigorous journey to Prayagraj.

The 'Amrit Snan' took place on Makar Sankranti on January 14, where a sequence of 13 Akharas led the holy dip. Rose petals were showered on devotees during the 'Amrit Snan', who responded with chants of Jai Shri Ram and Har Har Mahadev.

Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregation in the world, held every 12 years at one of four locations in India.

आस्था का अद्भुत महासमागम...श्रद्धालुओं का पुष्प वर्षा से अभिनंदन !!



आज मकर संक्रांति के पावन पर्व पर तीर्थराज में महाकुम्भ के प्रथम 'अमृत स्नान' पर सभी अखाड़े एवं श्रद्धालु मां गंगा, यमुना व सरस्वती की त्रिवेणी में डुबकी लगाकर पुण्य अर्जित कर रहे हैं। ऐसे में श्रद्धालुओं पर… pic.twitter.com/B7w7qCQ5xl — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) January 14, 2025

The Maha Kumbh-2025, which is Poorna Kumbh will take place till February 26. Key 'snan' dates include January 14 (Makar Sankranti - First Snan), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and the final day February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).