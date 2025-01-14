Steve Jobs' Wife Falls Ill At Maha Kumbh: "Never Been To Such Crowded Place"

Late Apple co-founder Steve Job's wife Laurene Powell Jobs developed allergies on her second day at the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, but will participate in the ritual of taking a dip in the Ganga river.

Spiritual leader Swami Kailashanand Giri on Tuesday told ANI, "She will participate in the ritual of taking a dip (at the Sangam). She is resting in my 'shivir'. She has some allergies. She has never been to such a crowded place. She is quite simple. She stayed with us during the pooja. Our tradition is such that those who have never seen it - they all want to join," Giri told ANI.

Ms Jobs arrived in Prayagraj on Monday to attend the Maha Kumbh, which marks a rare celestial event in 144 years. Named 'Kamala ' by Giri, she will she will stay in the Kumbh tent city at the Niranjini Akhara camp till January 15, before returning to the US to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Donald Trump on January 20.

At the first Amrit Snan or sacred dip on Tuesday, at least 3-4 crore people will take a holy dip at the Triveini Sangam, a confluence point of the Ganga, Yamuna and mystical Saraswati rivers.

Sadhus of the 13 Akhadas of the Sanatan Dharma took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam one by one. The 13 akhadas are divided into three groups -- Sanyasi (Shaivite), Bairagi (Vaishnav) and Udaseen. The Shaivite akhadas include Shree Panch Dashnam Juna Akhada, Shree Panchayati Akhada Niranjani, Shree Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhada, Shree Panchayati Akhada Mahanirvani, Shree Shambhu Panchagni Akhada, Shree Panchdashnam Aavahan Akhada and Taponidhi Shri Anand Akhada Panchayti.

Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregations in the world, held every 12 years at one of four locations in India. The Maha Kumbh 2025, which is Poorna Kumbh, will take place till February 26. Key 'snan' dates include January 14 (Makar Sankranti ), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).