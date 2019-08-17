Lucknow's Hazratganj Chauraha Is Now 'Atal Chowk'

The famous Hazratganj Chauraha of Lucknow has been renames as Atal Chowk.

"On the first death anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Hazratganj Chowk has been renamed after him as "Atal Chowk" from August 16," read poster put up at the chowk.

"A number of councillors were demanding different roads and roundabouts be named after Atal Bihari Vajpayee," Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The mayor said they were looking for something grand enough to fit the stature of the former prime minister, so it was decided that most prominent and biggest intersection of Lucknow - Hazratganj Chaurha.

"As the Mayor of the city, we have prepared a draft for developing a memorial for him - Atal Smriti Upvan. In this memorial, we plan to place his statue along with his 51 poems, speeches and other memorabilia. We have already started a process for identifying land for this memorial," she said.

Last year, several states announced to rename some places after Mr Vajpayee to honour the leader.

The Chhattisgarh Government had renamed Naya Raipur as Atal Nagar. Besides, the BJP-ruled state also decided to rename few other places and institutions after his name.

The Jharkhand government also renamed several places and colleges after Mr Vajpayee's name. Sahibganj Harbour was renamed as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Harbour Sahibganj. Medical College Palamu and Professional College Jamshedpur were renamed as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College, Palamu and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Professional College, Jamshedpur respectively. The eight-lane road from Government of India building to Kako Math in Dhanbad district was named as Atal Marg.

The 93-year-old leader died on August 16 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi after long illness

