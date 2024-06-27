Lucknow Man Kills Brother With Axe After He Asked Him To Cook Dinner

A man hacked his elder brother to death over a dispute about cooking dinner and then walked to the police station to surrender.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when the accused Sujit Kori, 27, killed his elder brother Ashok Kori, 35, after the latter asked him to cook dinner.

Ashok Kori, an ice cream seller, was intoxicated when he returned home and asked his brother -- also in an inebriated condition -- to start cooking.

Sujit refused to cook and this led to an altercation between the two. Sujit picked up an axe and fatally attacked his brother.

After the incident, Sujit went to the Banthra police station on the outskirts of Lucknow and surrendered. He was arrested.

Additional DCP South zone, Shashank Singh said that the murder weapon has been recovered and the body has been sent for postmortem.

Both the brothers were unmarried and their parents had died away a few years ago.

