Lucknow Man Duped By AI-Cloned Voice, Loses 45,000 In Extortion

A cyberthug cheated a young man of Rs 45 thousand by impersonating his relative's voice with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) in Lucknow, said Lucknow police.

This is the first case of fraud using AI in Lucknow. The victim, Kartikeya, was tricked into sending Rs 90,000 to someone he knew, but the money wasn't being transferred through his UPI.

Kartikeya, a resident of Vineet Khand in Gomtinagar police station, complained that he received a call on his mobile from an unknown number. The caller introduced himself as his maternal uncle and said that he was sending Rs 90,000 to someone he knew, but the money was not being transferred completely through his UPI.

The fraudster asked Kartikeya to send the money to his account.

After some time, he received an SMS from the bank in which he was told that Rs 10 thousand, Rs 10 thousand, Rs 30 thousand and Rs 40 thousand had been credited to his account four times.

Kartikeya thought the money had arrived in his account, but when he checked his account, he did not find the money.

Fortunately, for the victim, several transactions failed, and the transfer of only Rs 44,500 could have been possible.

He immediately complained to the police. The FIR has been registered and the investigation is underway to nab the culprit.

More information is awaited.

