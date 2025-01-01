Man Kills Mother, 4 Sisters Over Family Dispute At Lucknow Hotel On New Year

In a tragic turn of events, a man killed his mother and four sisters at a hotel in Lucknow today, police said, stating that the accused has been arrested.

According to the police, Arshad, 24, is a native of Agra, who during the preliminary inquiry revealed that he took the step because of family disputes.

Those who died have been identified as Alia (9), Alshia (19), Aksa (16) and Rahmeen (18) -- all sisters of Arshad. The fifth is Asma, the mother of the accused, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central Lucknow, Raveena Tyagi, said that the incident took place at Hotel Sharanjit in Naka area of Lucknow.

"The accused, identified as Arshad (24), allegedly killed five members of his own family. Following the gruesome act, the local police promptly apprehended the accused from the crime scene," DCP Tyagi said.

The forensic teams have been deployed at the crime spot to collect evidence while a detailed probe has been launched into the matter, DCP Tyagi said.