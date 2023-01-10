Lucknow Hotel Sealed After Manager Torched Army Officer's Car

A hotel in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow was sealed today after an Army Major's car was torched over his objection to loud music being played late at night at the establishment.

Hotel Milano and Cafe was being run illegally and a show-cause notice has been served to the operators, the Lucknow Development Authority said. Five people have been arrested and police are looking for the main accused - the manager of the hotel.

The hotel is located near the house of Major Abhijit Singh in Gomtinagar. On Sunday night, he asked the hotel staff to stop the music, but they refused, leading to an argument. The music was stopped after police intervention.

He went off to sleep after the music was stopped. Around 3.30 am on Monday, he saw his car burning. By the time he could extinguish the fire, the car was completely burnt, he told police.