Lohia Trust Building Vacated By Uttar Pradesh Property Department

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav is the chairman of the Lohia Trust. (File)

The Uttar Pradesh Property Department vacated the Lohia Trust bungalow on Vikramaditya Marg in Lucknow, as per a government source.

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav is the chairman while Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party chief Shivpal Singh Yadav is the secretary of the Lohia Trust. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and several other party leaders are also members of the Lohia trust.

Acting on the orders of the Supreme Court, the department evacuated the bungalow on Friday night.

The development comes after the Supreme Court this year ordered six former Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh to vacate their government bungalows.

