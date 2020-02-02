Hindu Group Leader, Out On Morning Walk, Shot Dead In Lucknow

Ranjit Bachchan was associated with the Samajwadi Party before he formed a right-wing group.

The founder member of a right wing group was shot dead in Lucknow today when he went out for a morning walk. Ranjit Bachchan, chief of Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha, was attacked by bike-bourne assailants, who pumped bullets into him before fleeing, the police said.

He received multiple bullet injuries in the head and died on the spot. The murder took place in the Hazratganj, the city's busy commercial area. A .32bore pistol, built in Bihar's Munger, was recovered from the spot.

Ranjit Bachchan was associated with the Samajwadi Party before he formed the right-wing group.

Six police teams have been deputed to investigate the case, sources said.

This was the second time a right-wing leader was killed in Lucknow in the recent months. In October, Kamlesh Tiwari, president of the Hindu Samaj Party, was attacked while at home. He was shot in the face and stabbed 15 times and died on the way to hospital.

The men had called on him with a box of sweets for Diwali and attacked him when he invited them in.

Two men -- Ashfaq Hussain (34) and Moinuddin Pathan (27) -- were arrested and they have confessed to the murder, the police said.

The men, who were from Surat in Gujarat, allegedly killed the Hindu group leader over statements he apparently made against Prophet Mohammad in the past, the police said.