Government Health Facilities In Lucknow Run Out Of Covid Vaccine Doses: Report

4 government COVID-19 vaccination centres in Lucknow have run out of vaccines (Representational)

The four government COVID-19 vaccination centres in Lucknow have run out of vaccines, making it difficult for people to get a precautionary dose, an official said on Wednesday.

Health department officials expect the a new lot of vaccines to arrive by next week, he said.

At present four government facilities - SPM Civil Hospital, Lokbandhu hospital, Balrampur hospital and NK Road Community Health Centre - are offering free COVID-19 vaccination in the city.

The district immunisation officer MK Singh said the Covid-19 vaccines are not available at these centres since Monday and the government has been asked to send fresh supply of the vaccines.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak who also holds the portfolio of Health in Uttar Pradesh said that arrangements are being made for the availability of vaccines.

"More than 10 lakh vaccines will be arriving in the state shortly to fulfil the demand across the state. We are also monitoring the COVID-19 situation," he said.

This comes amidst the state government heightened preparedness for COVID-19 following the central government's directives in wake of the rise in new cases abroad.

Meanwhile, people reaching government centres for vaccination had to return disappointed because of the vaccine shortage.

Chandan Singh Rawat who came with his wife to SPM Civil hospital for a booster dose said the doctors told him that the vaccine is out of stock.

"I asked them if I can get vaccinated at any other hospital but they told me that the vaccine is not available in the entire city," Mr Rawat said.



