Defence Minister's Security Official Arrested For Killing Daughter: Police

The man has been arrested and the police are investigating the matter. (Representational)

A security official of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was arrested in Lucknow on Friday after he confessed to murdering his daughter recently, the police said.

The accused, who allegedly killed his 15-year-old daughter Srishti, has been identified as Ved Prakash Singh.

"After getting information, we reached the hospital and directed the postmortem examination of the body, which revealed that it is a case of murder," Sarvashreath Tripathi, Divisional Commissioner of Police, North Lucknow, said.

"We investigated the scene of the offence. A forensic team along with senior officers collected evidence and interrogated people," he added.

The father of the girl later confessed that he had killed his daughter following which he was arrested. "He told that he killed his daughter due to family and personal matter. He took the extreme step in a fit of rage," the police official said.

The police are investigating the matter and a final report will be soon placed before the court, the DCP added.

The police were earlier considering it as a matter of suicide as the family had told the police she killed herself with her father's service pistol. However, the post-mortem examination report revealed injuries on the hands and some parts of the girl's body.