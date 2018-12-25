BJP Out To Crush Dreams Of Youth, Says Akhilesh Yadav

People belonging to all sections of society are facing problems, says Akhilesh Yadav.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has failed to create job opportunities for the youth or ensure remunerative prices for crops to farmers.

He claimed that people belonging to all sections of society are facing problems. "Debt-ridden farmers are committing suicide. The future of the youth is in dark. BJP is out to crush the dreams of the young generation," Mr Yadav said at a programme in Lucknow on Monday.

He said employment opportunities have dried up as the present government in the state has not been able to provide jobs to the young.

Referring to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mr Yadav said, "The chief minister does not like even a little bit of opposition."

He said students who raises their issues "are sent to jail" and even female students are subjected to police action.

Last year, a group of students, including two girls, associated with the student wing of the Samajwadi Party had blocked the convoy of Mr Adityanath in Lucknow and showed him black flags. They were detained and sent to jail. A court granted them bail after 20 days.