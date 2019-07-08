Lucknow Beggars To Get Jobs According To Their Educational Qualification

Beggars will collect user charges for door-to-door garbage collection from houses (Representational)

In a bid to rehabilitate beggars and improve the ease of their life, the local municipal corporation has decided to give employment to them on the basis of their educational qualifications.

"Based on their educational qualifications, beggars will be given employment. We will also try to rehabilitate the street children," Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) Commissioner Indra Mani Tripathi told news agency ANI.

"Physically handicapped beggars will be put in the shelter homes and the able-bodied ones will be assigned civic duties," added Mr Tripathi.

He said that the civic body was carrying out a spot survey in the city and the details of the homeless people would be compiled in two-three days.

Only recently Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed the LMC to identify beggars in the state capital and move them to shelter homes as a part of the rehabilitation of the destitute.

"The duties given to beggars will include collecting user charges for door-to-door garbage collection from the households in the city. Some of them will be assigned to do daily sanitation work as well," Mr Tripathi said.

"We are collecting all details from the beggars. Few people have come forward and volunteered to enroll themselves in the drive. A report will be prepared and sent to the top authorities for further action," Navin Sahu, an LMC worker, said.

For more Lucknow news, click here

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability