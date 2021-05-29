8 Arrested In UP With Suspected Radioactive Substance Californium: Report

"If it is Californimum, it can be worth crores," Police Commissioner DK Thakur said (Representational)

Eight people have been arrested from Ghazipur area in Lucknow for allegedly selling what was suspected to be radioactive substance californium, police said on Friday.

The accused were stopped for checking near Lucknow's Polytechnic crossing on Thursday and 340 gm substance, suspected to be californium, was seized from them, Police Commissioner DK Thakur told news agency PTI.

During interrogation the accused informed police that the substance was used in cancer treatment, the officer said adding that it was being sent to IIT-Kanpur for identification.

"If it is Californimum, it can be worth crores of rupees," Mr Thakur said.

Those arrested have been identified as Mahesh Kumar, Ravi Shankar, Amit Kumar, Shital Gupta, Abhishek Chakravarty, Harish Chowdhury, Ramesh Tiwari and Shyam Sundar.

Police is trying to elicit more details from the accused to find out from where they got the substance.



