Bus Rams Tractor On Lucknow-Agra Expressway, 5 Dead, Over 30 Injured

Bus with passengers from Delhi to Bihar overturns on Lucknow-Agra expressway

Five people died and more than 30 were injured in a bus accident today on the Lucknow-Agra expressway.

The incident happened when a bus carrying passengers from Delhi to Bihar overturned after ramming into a tractor trolley.

The accident happened near Devkhari village which comes under the Bangarmau police station.

More than a dozen injured people have been taken to the Lucknow Trauma Centre for further treatment.

